(Bloomberg) -- Computers have famously beaten humans at poker, Go and chess. Now they can learn the physical skills to excel at basic games of dexterity.

Researchers at ETH Zurich have created an AI robot called CyberRunner they say surpassed humans at the popular game Labyrinth. It navigated a small metal ball through a maze by tilting its surface, avoiding holes across the board, mastering the toy in just six hours, they said.

CyberRunner marked one of the first instances in which an AI beat humans at direct physical applications, said Raffaello D’Andrea and Thomas Bi, researchers at the prominent European institution. In experiments, their robot used two knobs to manipulate the playing surface, requiring fine motor skills and spatial reasoning. The game itself required real-time strategic thinking, quick decisions and precise action.

The duo shared their work in an academic paper published on Tuesday. They built their model on recent advances in a field called model-based reinforcement learning, a type of machine learning where the AI learns how to behave in a dynamic environment by trial and error.

“We are putting our work on an open-source platform to show it’s possible, sharing the details of how it’s done, and making it inexpensive to continue the work,” said D’Andrea, who co-founded Kiva Systems before selling it to Amazon.com Inc. “There will be thousands of these AI systems soon doing collaborative experiments, communicating and sharing best practices.”

Industrial robots have performed repetitive, precise manufacturing tasks for decades, but adjustments on-the-fly such as the ones CyberRunner demonstrated are next-level, the researchers said. The system can think, learn and self-develop on physical tasks, previously thought achievable only through human intelligence.

CyberRunner learns through experience, through a camera looking down at the labyrinth. During the process, it discovered surprising ways to “cheat” by skipping parts of the maze. The researchers had to step in and explicitly instruct it not to take shortcuts.

The duo’s open-sourced project is now available on their website. For $200, it can help users coordinate large-scale experiments using the CyberRunner platform.

“This is not a bespoke platform that costs a lot of money,” D’Andrea said. “The exciting thing is that we are doing it on a platform that’s open to everyone, and costs almost nothing to further advance the work.”

