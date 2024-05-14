(Bloomberg) -- David Sacks — the Silicon Valley startup investor and podcaster — is launching a new artificial intelligence company for businesses, called Glue.

Founded in 2021, the startup formally debuted its service on Tuesday after months of private testing. The idea is to let AI services to join in specific chats, allowing employees to “invite” Glue’s tool to conversations in apps like Google Meet and Zoom.

Sacks, who rose to prominence as a member of the “PayPal Mafia,” earlier co-founded Yammer, a corporate social-network operator that sold to Microsoft in 2013 for $1.2 billion. Sacks co-founded Glue with Chief Executive Officer Evan Owen, an engineer and a veteran of ServiceMax’s Zinc, another collaboration tool. The company will join a crowded space for AI startups focused on corporate customers.

Glue will be powered by multiple AI models, the company said in a statement. At launch, it will support OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Anthropic’s Claude 3, and will pick the appropriate model depending on the question.

The startup has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Craft Ventures, Sacks’ venture firm.

Separately, Sacks said Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that Craft participated in the recent funding round for X.ai Corp., the AI company founded by Elon Musk. The two have known each other dating back to their PayPal days.

