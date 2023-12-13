(Bloomberg) -- Delphina raised $7.5 million from investors including Radical Ventures, Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li and Costanoa Ventures, seeding the startup’s effort to help clients build AI models in fields from finance to retailing.

Founded by two former Uber Technologies Inc. data and engineering managers who built features such as time-of-arrival predictions, the Silicon Valley startup will use the capital to hire talent in the San Francisco Bay Area and speed up product development.

Delphina seeks to accelerate the building and deployment of predictive AI models through a so-called co-pilot. A co-pilot is an artificial intelligence-powered assistant that harnesses algorithms to support, guide and automate tasks, boosting productivity.

“Companies sit on vast quantities of data but often find it a challenge to leverage it for AI,” Jeremy Hermann, co-founder and chief executive officer, said over Zoom. “Large language models such as GPT-4 are now making it possible to close that gap, and Delphina accelerates the speed taken from months to days or hours.”

By helping to identify and prepare the right data, and train models, Delphina aim to help those enterprises without dedicated AI teams to deploy models for applications like forecasting, personalization, price prediction and fraud detection.

Larger companies may be able to hire armies of data scientists and machine learning engineers whereas small players cannot, said co-founder Duncan Gilchrist. The goal is to help more businesses use AI in their businesses, he said.

Delphina is working with five early customers including an insurance provider, a logistics company and an e-commerce marketplace, and expects to make its product more widely available in the latter part of 2024.

