(Bloomberg) -- A startup that uses artificial intelligence to help prevent data breaches and software failures raised $6.5 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, gaining funds to develop its novel method of thwarting attacks.

Called p0, the startup says it simplifies software testing with its one-click solution that detects vulnerabilities in new programs before they’re released. Alchemy Ventures also participated in the seed round, and p0 will use the capital to develop its product and build its team.

Software makers typically test new products by getting external hackers or internal experts to try to attack and manipulate it. p0 replaces such human effort by leveraging large language models — AI systems trained on massive amounts of data — to diagnose hidden vulnerabilities in the product.

The startup was founded in 2022 by Stanford alum Prakash Sanker, 31, and Harvard alum Kunal Agarwal, 37. The Delaware-incorporated firm’s name — the letter p and numeral 0 — comes from the tech idiom for catastrophic failures. Its biggest customer is a global pizza chain with millions of customers.

“Even in this day and age, companies find out about data breaches and security issues post facto,” Sanker, who earlier worked at Palantir Technologies Inc., said in a phone interview. “We’d like to be the company which can solve for before it happens.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.