AIA, Aberdeen Said to Be Among Cornerstones in Farm Fresh IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian dairy producer Farm Fresh Bhd. has attracted almost 30 cornerstone investors including Aberdeen Standard Investments and AIA Group Ltd. in a planned initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Great Eastern Life Assurance, Franklin Templeton Investment and some Malaysian state funds have also signed on, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The first-time share sale is expected to raise about 1 billion ringgit ($239 million), the people said.

Farm Fresh aims to file a prospectus in the coming weeks, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and the investor lineup could still change, they said.

Representatives for Farm Fresh, Aberdeen, AIA and Great Eastern Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, while Franklin Templeton declined to comment.

The Johor Bahru-based business, previously known as Holstein Milk Co., was incorporated in 2007 and counts a unit of sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. as a backer. Starting out with just 60 cows, it has expanded across Malaysia with over 800 home dealers and 38 regional stockists as of last year, according to its website. It also makes plant-based products such as coconut milk and jams.

Farm Fresh’s IPO is set to be the country’s biggest since June, when CTOS Digital Bhd., which runs a credit reporting agency, and its shareholders raised 1.21 billion ringgit.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.