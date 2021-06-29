(Bloomberg) -- AIA Group Ltd. has agreed to acquire a stake in China Post Life Insurance Co. for about 12 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) to bolster its China expansion.

The Hong Kong-based insurance giant will buy a 24.99% stake in China Post Life, subject to regulatory approvals, AIA said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange on Tuesday.

The deal marks another acquisition by AIA as it expands its core business. The firm agreed to buy the life insurance arm of Bank of East Asia Ltd. in March. China Post Life, a subsidiary of China Post Group Co. is a bank-affiliated life insurer focusing on the mass-affluent market in China. It has access to a retail distribution network of around 40,000 financial outlets in the country and more than 600 million retail customers.

The value of the proposed investment represents 1.34 times China Post Life book value on a pre-money basis as of the end of 2020, the company said. Value of new business for China Post Life was about $269 million last year.

Read more: China Post Life Is Said to Seek $2.2 Billion in Stake Sale

AIA won a regulatory approval this month to prepare for a new branch in Hubei province in China.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.