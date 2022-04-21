(Bloomberg) -- Bill Lisle, one of AIA Group Ltd.’s most senior executives, has died, the Hong Kong-based insurer said. He was 57.

“We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Bill Lisle,” the company said in an emailed statement. It didn’t give a cause of death.

Lisle was most recently regional chief executive, responsible for businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, India and Sri Lanka. He doubled as group chief distribution officer, overseeing sales through agents, partnerships with banks, independent financial advisers and digital platforms, as well as to companies.

“Bill was an extraordinarily capable leader who had enormous, positive impact on AIA and in our communities across Asia,” AIA said. “To many, Bill was a dear friend, mentor and colleague.”

Lisle’s career spanned other insurers including Prudential Plc and Aviva Plc. He joined AIA months after the former regional life insurance unit of American International Group Inc. went public in October 2010, according to annual reports. He was a source of continuity as AIA went through three CEOs and multiple executive changes.

Early in his AIA days, as Malaysia CEO, Lisle helped integrate ING Groep NV’s life insurance business in the country. The $1.7 billion deal in 2012 was AIA’s first major acquisition as a public company.

“Bill was also an exemplary family man and our thoughts and condolences go out to his beloved family,” AIA said, without providing details on who will take over his roles. “Our sole focus at this time is on supporting those close to Bill.”

