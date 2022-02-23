(Bloomberg) -- Asian insurance firm AIA Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its Australian superannuation and investments business to Resolution Life, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The sale consists of policies that date back to the Hong Kong-based insurer’s acquisition of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s life insurance business in 2017, they said.

AIA was considering selling some legacy life insurance assets to Resolution for several hundred million dollars, Bloomberg News reported in January.

The transaction will streamline AIA’s portfolio while increasing Resolution Life’s funds under management by more than A$8 billion ($5.78 billion) and adds about 162,000 new customers to its existing 1.1 million in the region, one of the people said. It will allow the closely-held firm, which specializes in acquiring and managing active insurance policies, to capitalize on recent investments in its digital platform in Australia, the person said.

A representative for Resolution declined to comment. AIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AIA originally bought Commonwealth Bank’s life insurance business in a A$3.8 billion deal, marking the most ambitious foray beyond the company’s core markets in Asia at the time.

Since 2003, Resolution Life has invested more than $17 billion of equity in the purchase, reinsurance, consolidation and management of life insurance firms, according to its website. It has operations in Bermuda, the U.K., the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.