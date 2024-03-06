(Bloomberg) -- AIB Group Plc reported soaring profits in its full-year results Wednesday, meaning it is closer than ever to repaying the Irish government the bailout money the bank was given during the global financial crash.

The lender announced €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) of share holder distribution “on a profit after tax which is the highest I think that AIB has ever achieved,” Donal Galvin, the chief financial officer, told Bloomberg News on a phone call. “That’s a really positive message for our investors, shareholders and indeed the government because it allows us to repay large quantums of the investment they put into AIB.”

It reported profit after tax of over €2 billion for 2023, compared with €765m in 2022. AIB shares were up almost 4.7% on the Irish stock exchange at 11:45AM, the most since March 2023.

The state plugged over €20 billion into the lender during the financial crash, which decimated Ireland’s economy. It’s now getting closer to fully repaying that sum and returning to normalization, especially as the government recently reduced its shareholding in the bank to less than 40%. After these results, it would have paid €15 billion back, according to Galvin.

That’s put pressure on finance minister Michael McGrath to review the bank’s bonus pay cap, which was introduced as a crisis-era measure. The lender has argued it puts a barrier to retaining talent.

AIB forecast its net interest income for 2024 to be above €3.65 billion in its full-year results Wednesday morning, and reported net interest income of €3.84 billion in 2023, slightly above the €3.82 billion estimate.

