(Bloomberg) -- A World Food Programme convoy carrying food and medical supplies entered previously inaccessible parts of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Wednesday, two weeks after the signing of a peace deal to end the nation’s civil war.

“More food, nutrition, medical cargo will follow imminently, via all routes possible,” the United Nations agency said on Twitter.

The two-year conflict pitted Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal troops against dissidents loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which ruled Tigray. The fighting left millions of people in urgent need of aid, and destroyed hospitals, schools and other infrastructure that will cost billions of dollars to rebuild.

The arrival of the WFP convoy in Tigray came a day after the International Committee of the Red Cross delivered medical supplies to Mekelle, the regional capital. The ICRC also carried out its first humanitarian flights to the town of Shire in two years.

“While some health facilities in Tigray no longer function, those that remain open lack basic medicines, equipment, and other essential supplies,” the ICRC said in a statement on Tuesday. “With the ongoing support of the parties, the ICRC hopes to continue these deliveries on a regular basis and significantly scale-up its humanitarian response.”

Despite the resumption of aid flows, some details of the peace accord signed in South Africa are still being ironed out. They include how the dissidents will be disarmed and a new regional administration will be established in Tigray.

