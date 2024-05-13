Aid Groups Plead With Elon Musk to Keep Starlink On in Sudan

(Bloomberg) -- Nearly 100 front-line humanitarian organizations in Sudan are appealing to Elon Musk’s Starlink service to remain operational so they can offer life-saving care to millions trapped in areas grappling with an internet blackout.

SpaceX’s Starlink sent emails to customers around the world last month warning that it would restrict roaming in jurisdictions where the service wasn’t licensed. Among those was Sudan, where humanitarian and human-rights groups depend on the commercial satellite network to carry out their work amid a devastating civil war.

“The potential shutdown of Starlink,” wrote the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children and other organizations in an open letter, “would have a disproportionate effect on civilians and the aid organizations who are trying to reach them.”

The groups said that in many cases, humanitarian workers operating inside so-called emergency response rooms connect to the network through informal internet cafes, and that they rely on the service both to send money to vulnerable communities and receive funding for their own operations.

Displacement Crisis

As many as 150,000 people may have been killed in the conflict, according to US estimates, after a long-simmering dispute between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces exploded into a full-blown civil war in April 2023.

A year on, the violence shows no sign of abating. Millions have fled their homes, leading to what the UN describes as the world’s biggest displacement crisis.

The United Arab Emirates and Iran have been accused of providing weapons and financial backing to the warring sides, undermining efforts by the US, Saudi Arabia and Sudan’s neighbors to broker a cease-fire.

Both sides in Sudan’s conflict blame each other for the shutdown to mainstream internet services, which has affected companies such as South Africa’s MTN Group Ltd, Kuwait’s Zain Sudan and the state-owned Sudatel Telecom Group Ltd.

Spokespeople for the RSF and Sudanese Foreign Ministry, which is controlled by the army, did not immediately respond to questions sent by email and text message. Starlink did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

In addition to petitioning Starlink, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Mathilde Vu said the groups are trying to appeal to the warring parties as well as licensed telecommunication providers to re-establish connectivity across the entire country.

“We cannot continue like this. We have people relying on telecommunications to survive,” she said. “How do you run a soup kitchen in Khartoum where people have nothing to eat if the local responders don’t have access to telecommunications so they can send money and bring food to those who need it?”

Starlink’s notices to customers came after a March investigation by Bloomberg News, which first revealed the extent to which Musk’s satellites are being used in countries around the world where it is illegal to operate, including in territories ruled by repressive regimes. The ease of smuggling the kits and the sheer availability of Starlink on the black market suggested its misuse was a systemic global problem and raised questions about the company’s control of a system with expansive national security dimensions.

