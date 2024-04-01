Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'ddd' }} {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'MMM DD' }}
|
{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'h:mm'}}
{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'A'}}
{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'z'}}
|
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}} {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}
{{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
|
Focus:
{{guestAppearance.focus}}
There are no guests scheduled for the selected date.
Please select another date.
Brought to you by:
Do severance packages include bonuses in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Being laid off unexpectedly can be disorienting and stressful. In addition to managing the shock of job loss, fired employees often face a flurry of practical concerns, including understanding their severance package and what's included in it.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:00
Eric Nuttall's Top Picks: April 2, 2024
-
7:16
'Investors cannot afford to not be in tech' stocks: financial advisor
-
Survey finds nearly half of Canadians feeling 'stuck at work'
-
4:14
What do young adults need to know about their taxes this year?
-
5:40
Reddit investors should be careful following IPO, expert says
-
10:27
Ottawa should keep its 'hands off' pension funds, says former OTPP head
-
-
14h ago
Canada's housing crisis will persist on tradespeople shortage, CBRE says6:18
Canada's housing crisis will persist on tradespeople shortage, CBRE says
Canada doesn’t have enough skilled tradespeople to build its way out of its current housing shortage, threatening long-term damage to the country’s social fabric, according to a top executive at one of the world’s biggest real estate firms.
-
11h ago
Oil price news: Oil holds near five-month high as OPEC+ reaffirms supply cuts
Oil prices held near a five-month high as the market took a breather following a strong rally that has pushed Brent to the cusp of US$90.
-
13h ago
Markets today: stocks, bonds gain on Powell rate-cut reassurance
Stocks rose and Treasury yields pulled away from four-month highs after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank is on track to cut interest rate cuts this year.
-
13h ago1:10
BlackBerry reports US$56 million loss in Q4, revenue hits US$173M
BlackBerry Ltd. says it uncovered another US$55 million in cost savings in its latest quarter, when it reported a US$56 million loss.
-
Apr 27:20
Homebuyers facing 'toughest time ever' to buy a home: economist
Prospective home buyers are facing peak unaffordable market conditions amid elevated interest rates and high prices, says one economist.
-
15h ago8:09
Apple explores home robotics as potential 'next big thing' after car fizzles
Apple Inc. has teams investigating a push into personal robotics, a field with the potential to become one of the company’s ever-shifting “next big things,” according to people familiar with the situation.
-
Apr 34:14
Toronto homebuyers 'come to terms' with higher monthly payments as prices rise: TRREB
As home prices in Greater Toronto ticked higher in March, an analyst at the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) says households are beginning to accept higher payments amid elevated interest rates.
-
20h ago7:20
Trudeau pledges billions more for apartment construction loans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the upcoming federal budget will put $15 billion (US$11.1 billion) more into an apartment construction loan program, the latest in his efforts to address Canada’s shortage of housing as its population surges.
-
Mar 27
Young people paying 'astronomically high living expenses': insolvency trustee6:16
Young people paying 'astronomically high living expenses': insolvency trustee
Following reports that younger Canadians are willing to make sacrifices to own a home, insolvency trustees say many should consider renting instead.
-
18h ago7:42
Powell says U.S. Fed has time to assess data before deciding to cut
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers will wait for clearer signs of lower inflation before cutting interest rates, even though a recent bump in prices didn’t alter their broader trajectory.
-
14h ago
BC Hydro wants more clean power to help meet demand, clean energy targets
BC Hydro is looking for more clean power to add to its grids as electricity demands are expected to increase by 15 per cent in the next six years.
-
13h ago6:05
RBC becomes bigger bank, and bigger target, as it closes HSBC Canada deal
Royal Bank of Canada has reinforced its status as Canada’s biggest company after successfully navigating its takeover of HSBC Canada, making it an even bigger target for critics.
-
Apr 34:19
Indigo agrees to go private after sale to holding company
Indigo Books & Music Inc. has agreed to be taken private after agreeing to a sweetened offer from a holding company connected to its largest shareholder.
-
Mar 26
Need to improve Canadian productivity has reached emergency level, BoC official says7:08
Need to improve Canadian productivity has reached emergency level, BoC official says
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
-
19h ago
Car sales up 9.2 per cent in March, though signs of weakness increasing: Desrosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says March auto sales were up 9.2 per cent from last year, but it marks a slowdown from a record February gain.
-
17h ago5:33
Greater Vancouver home sales down nearly 5% in March as prices rise: board
Greater Vancouver's real estate board says the number of homes that changed hands in March fell from the previous year, as total sales were nearly one-third lower than the 10-year average.