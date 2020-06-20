(Bloomberg) --

Vital Kamerhe, the chief of staff of Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, faces 20 years forced labor and millions in fines after a court convicted him of embezzlement and corruption.

Kamerhe was charged with participating in the theft of more than $50 million from infrastructure projects linked to the first 100 days of Tshisekedi’s tenure last year.

The 61-year-old has said the trial was a political attack by enemies of the president. Tshisekedi himself has declined to comment on the case.

A tribunal based in the capital, Kinshasa, called the fact that Kamerhe committed the crimes “unequivocal” in a reading of the judgment that was broadcast on national television. As the judge read the verdict, Kamerhe laughed out loud.

Captive Audience

The case, which has captivated the nation for months, caused a sensation on Tuesday when Congo’s Justice Minister announced that the original judge in the trial, Raphael Yanyi Ovungu, didn’t die of natural causes as announced last month. An autopsy of the body found his death was caused by a brain hemorrhage after trauma to the head and a murder investigation is under way.

Kamerhe has been a powerful player in the country’s politics for more than 15 years. He helped lead former President Joseph Kabila’s first election campaign in 2006, after which he became National Assembly head. Kamerhe broke with Kabila in 2009, then ran for president against his former boss in 2011, finishing third.

He became Tshisekedi’s chief of staff after the two men brokered an agreement in 2018 that was supposed to let Kamerhe run for president in 2023. He is no longer eligible to run for the office due to the conviction.

More Convictions

The verdict removes a key political player from the scene, and boosts the young Tshisekedi administration’s fight against endemic corruption. But it also sidelines one of the president’s key allies in his power struggle with Kabila, whose supporters control most of the country’s institutions.

Kamerhe was accused of embezzlement alongside 78-year-old Lebanese businessman Jammal Samih and another adviser to Tshisekedi, Jeannot Muhima, 50. Samih was also accused of money laundering and corruption of a public official. Both men were also convicted. Samih was condemned to 20 years of forced labor and Muhima to two years. Both also face millions of dollars in penalties and damages for their crimes.

The three men can appeal the decision.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.