(Bloomberg) -- American International Group Inc.’s Brian Duperreault notched a long-awaited victory in his efforts to turn around the company’s biggest unit.

Adjusted profit at AIG’s property and casualty insurance business more than doubled to $1.27 billion in the first quarter. That helped the company’s overall earnings top analyst estimates, breaking a six-quarter streak of misses.

Duperreault and Peter Zaffino, who leads the general insurance operations, have been overhauling risk appetite in property-casualty and last year bought Bermuda-based reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd. to enter new businesses. That paid off: The general insurance unit posted its best underwriting margin since Duperreault took the helm.

AIG’s general insurance division is also getting a bigger share of its business from commercial clients. Net premiums written for commercial lines climbed 16 percent while personal insurance dropped 22 percent from a year earlier.

Rising stock markets also gave AIG a boost, with investment income jumping to $3.7 billion.

AIG’s stock has rallied 20 percent this year through Monday’s close.

Earnings per share of $1.58 beat the $1.05 average estimate from 18 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The first-quarter results reflected “significant foundational work throughout 2018 to position AIG for sustainable, profitable growth,’’ Duperreault said in the statement Monday.

