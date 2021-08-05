(Bloomberg) -- American International Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino delivered on his plans for growth after spending years overhauling the insurer, beating earning estimates for the fifth consecutive quarter on the strength of underwriting and investments.

Second-quarter adjusted profit was $1.52 a share, the New York-based insurer said Thursday in a statement. That exceeded the $1.20 average estimate of 16 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

“We have incredible momentum as we head into the second half of the year and I am confident that we will continue to execute on our transformation and growth strategy,” Zaffino said.

Key Insights

AIG saw improvement in a key metric: underwriting in North America and internationally. The adjusted accident-year combined ratio, which excludes catastrophe costs, decreased to 91.1 from 94.9 a year earlier. That means the firm spent 91.1 cents on claims for every premium dollar received.

Net premiums written increasing by 24% from a year ago to $6.86 billion.

The life and retirement business reported a 26% increase in adjusted pretax income, driven in part by greater investment returns and reduced Covid-19 mortality.

