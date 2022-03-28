(Bloomberg) -- American International Group Inc. filed for an initial public offering of its life and retirement arm and said it would rename the business Corebridge Financial Inc.

AIG called the business “one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products” in the U.S., according to a statement Monday.

The announcement comes the same day that AIG announced a partnership with BlackRock Inc. to manage as much as $150 billion in the insurer’s assets.

