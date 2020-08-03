Aug 3, 2020
AIG Posts $7.9 Billion Loss Driven by Deal to Unload Risks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- American International Group Inc. posted a $7.9 billion second-quarter loss driven by the sale of a majority stake in a business of runoff policies, as well as costs from the pandemic and civil unrest.
- The sale of the Fortitude Group Holdings stake, which was announced in late 2019 and completed in June, was used to de-risk the balance sheet, Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault said in a statement Monday. Adjusted net income of 66-cents a share beat the 48-cent estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey, as the company improved profitability in property-casualty underwriting.
Key Insights
- The sale of a majority interest in Fortitude accounted for a $6.7 billion loss, as AIG unraveled the business from its other holdings and had to take a loss because of mark-to-market requirements.
- The company’s property-casualty business faced $674 million of catastrophe costs before taxes, with the bulk of those from claims related to Covid-19. Costs resulting from civil unrest totaled $126 million, and natural disasters were $90 million.
- AIG’s property-casualty business, which has been the focus of a turnaround effort from Duperreault and his team, posted an improvement in a key measure of profitability in the quarter. The adjusted accident year combined ratio, which excludes catastrophe costs, decreased to 94.9 from 96.1 a year earlier.
- The life and retirement operation posted a 16% decline in adjusted pretax income due to losses from private-equity investments and spread compression. The business also had to pay out more death benefits because of the pandemic.
Get More
- To see AIG’s statement, click here.
- AIG shares have dropped 37% this year.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.