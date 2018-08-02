(Bloomberg) -- American International Group Inc.’s second-quarter earnings took a hit on a slump in income from the insurer’s investment portfolio. The stock fell 5.6 percent.

Profit in the period fell from a year earlier and missed analyst estimates as private equity and hedge fund performance weakened, the New York-based insurer said Thursday in a statement. Net investment income declined 12 percent to $3.1 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault, who’s been in charge for a little more than a year, is working to improve performance to show an underwriting profit by year-end. The combined ratio for general insurance was 101.3 in the quarter, meaning AIG lost 1.3 cents for every premium dollar after claims and expenses.

“In the second quarter, we continued to take actions across general insurance to establish a culture of underwriting excellence and added stellar talent,” Duperreault said in the statement. “Our efforts are taking hold.”

The shares declined to $52.06 at 4:26 p.m. in extended New York trading. AIG had fallen 7.4 percent this year as of Thursday’s close of regular trading.

This week, AIG agreed to sell 19.9 percent of its DSA Reinsurance unit to Carlyle Group LP. Duperreault has also hired new senior executives, and last month bought Bermuda-based reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd. for about $5.5 billion to expand abroad and enter new businesses.

Net income was also dented by $200 million in restructuring costs mainly for “efficiency initiatives,” AIG said.

Other highlights:

Net income fell to $937 million, or $1.02 a share, from $1.13 billion, or $1.19, a year earlier.

Adjusted after-tax income per share was $1.05, below the $1.21 average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Book value was $68.65 per share at June 30, down from $69.95 as of March 31.

The underwriting loss was $89 million, compared with a gain of $149 million a year earlier.

The life and retirement business had adjusted pretax income of $962 million, down from $993 million from a year ago.

