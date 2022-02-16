(Bloomberg) -- American International Group Inc. improved the profitability of its underwriting in the fourth quarter, helping the insurer deliver its seventh-consecutive earnings beat amid a turnaround effort engineered by Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino.

Fourth-quarter adjusted profit was $1.58 a share, the New York-based insurer said Wednesday. That exceeded both the average estimate of $1.19 from 15 analysts in a Bloomberg survey and the 94 cents reported for the same period last year.

“In the fourth quarter and full year 2021, AIG delivered outstanding financial results,” Zaffino said in a statement. “The quality of these outcomes is due to our global colleagues’ hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence in everything we do.”

Key Insights

AIG improved a key metric that tracks underwriting in North America and internationally. Its combined ratio improved by 10.4 points from a year earlier to 92.4%. That means the firm spent 92.4 cents on claims and expenses for every premium dollar received.

Net premiums written increased 7% from a year earlier to about $6 billion.

Fourth-quarter catastrophe losses fell, contributing to an underwriting profit for the full year. Even so, Zaffino noted the insurer is operating in “an environment of ever-increasing natural catastrophe risk.”

The life and retirement business reported a 6% decrease in adjusted pretax income, driven in part by mortality and higher expenses.

The insurer continued repurchasing its common stock, buying up $1 billion worth of shares in the quarter and $2.6 billion for the full year.

Total consolidated net investment income clocked in at $3.6 billion, down 10% year-over-year due to lower returns on equity and fixed income securities.

Get More

