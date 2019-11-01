(Bloomberg) -- American International Group Inc. said it’s responding to government investigations into the sales and compensation practices of certain retirement products.

The probes are related to “financial planning services and the sale and distribution of related products, including 403(b) and similar retirement plans, by the individual and group retirement business segments,” AIG said Friday in a regulatory filing.

AIG’s stock slumped earlier this week after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into incentives and disclosures at a unit that managed retirement plans for school districts and universities. The probe creates an added challenge for Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault, who has been working to turn around the insurer.

The Journal reported in October that the SEC had sent letters to companies that handled retirement plans for teachers and government workers.

