(Bloomberg) -- American International Group Inc. told employees that Sept. 14 will be the “official global re-entry date” for staff to return to the office.

Local regulations will determine what health restrictions staff will be asked to follow, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. “Safety measures will remain in place” for employees who are not fully vaccinated, New York-based AIG said in the memo, which was sent by Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino and dated Wednesday.

“Since conditions vary across the many parts of the world where we operate -- as does the availability of vaccines -- local regulations will continue to guide how colleagues return to our offices, including the use of masks, office capacity, and social distancing,” AIG said in the memo. “Safety measures will remain in place for colleagues who are not fully vaccinated.”

Finance companies have been laying out plans for returning to the office after the widespread rollout of vaccines in the U.S. in recent weeks, even as they keep a close eye on the emergence of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Exact details on how often AIG’s employees are expected to come into the office will be made available in coming weeks, the company said in the memo. The insurer had roughly 45,000 workers in more than 50 countries as of December, according to a company filing.

