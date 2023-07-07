AIIB Says It Found No Evidence of Undue Influence on Decisions

(Bloomberg) -- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said an internal review found no evidence of undue influence on decision-making after a former employee said China’s Communist Party dominated the institution.

The review detailed in a report published Friday said that allegations made by former communications director Bob Pickard were “unsubstantiated and incorrect.”

The AIIB said Pickard was the subject of performance and conduct concerns before his resignation. The report added that a committee would be set up to address issues with staff grievance mechanisms and made recommendations to improve workplace culture.

Pickard, a Canadian who served as AIIB’s global head of communications, posted on Twitter last month that he was quitting because the lender was “dominated by Communist Party members and also has one of the most toxic cultures imaginable.”

When contacted Friday about the AIIB’s contention it had performance and conduct concerns about him, Pickard said some employees of the bank “were conducting a protracted toxic campaign of harassment.”

After Pickard’s initial allegations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government said Canada would halt all activities with the bank while it conducts its own inquiry.

Canadian officials also said the government’s concerns go deeper and predate Pickard’s allegations. There were specific concerns about the bank’s governance being too centralized, which will be part of Canada’s review, said the officials, who spoke earlier on condition they not be named.

They kept open the possibility that Canada chooses to remain an AIIB shareholder.

The AIIB said it invited Pickard to participate in the review but that it had not received a written submission from him. Pickard said on Twitter he would not participate because the process was not independent, but is cooperating with Canadian government officials.

Canada’s swift retreat from the bank after the allegations showed the extent the world has become divided over China since the multilateral development bank was founded in 2016.

The AIIB said in its report that bank President Jin Liqun met with Pickard in May to discuss managerial issues on his team and to go over options. Pickard told Bloomberg Friday that he received nothing but positive feedback about his performance from President Jin both verbally and in writing.

The inquiry involved interviews with more than 30 people and an assessment of documents including emails and text messages, the AIIB said.

The Beijing-headquartered bank was established with the goal of “investing in sustainable infrastructure in Asia and beyond,” according to its website. It says it has so far invested in 221 projects worth $42 billion.

So far, none of the AIIB’s around 100 members have publicly adopted Canada’s position, including Group of Seven countries. The United States is not a member and has long warned allies about the bank’s lack of transparency and independence from China’s leadership.

