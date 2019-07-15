Aimia's management shuffle should come 'within a matter of weeks': Mittleman Brothers

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) is filling out its boardroom with two new independent directors amid an increasingly tense relationship with some of its shareholders.

The loyalty plan operator announced Monday that it’s adding Dieter Jentsch and Frederick Mifflin to its board, effective immediately. Jentsch previously served as Bank of Nova Scotia’s head of Global Banking & Markets. Mifflin is vice chair of Blair Franklin Capital Partners.

“We're fortunate to have such a strong, refreshed board today, the result of a deliberate process that has added three new directors and seen the retirement of four others

since March,” said Aimia Chairman Bill McEwan in a release.

“It also further demonstrates our previously stated commitment to continue to evaluate the optimal skills mix to ensure alignment with the company's strategy and leadership needs.”

Aimia was blasted by a pair of investors last week over alleged “irregularities” at its annual general meeting last month.

The company’s top shareholder, Mittleman Brothers LLC, was among the critics and warned in a press release last week that Aimia should not assume continued support from the New York-based firm that controls almost one quarter of the company’s shares.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg Friday, Mittleman Chief Investment Officer Christopher Mittleman suggested his team is prepared to take an increasingly active approach.

“We’ve been approached by some high-quality director candidates that we think the market would find absolutely astounding,” Mittleman said, adding his team could make an announcement about an alternate slate in the coming weeks.

“I think there is an improved path to oversight at Aimia and that should be beneficial for all shareholders.”

Mittleman was not immediately available for comment on Aimia’s director appointments Monday.