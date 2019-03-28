Aimia plans job cuts, share buybacks as Q4 revenue slides

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) gave investors a glimpse into its future with a slew of announcements Thursday when it reported fourth-quarter results.

The Montreal-based loyalty company, which reported a 22 per cent year-over-year decline in revenue for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, said it aims to reduce its headcount 25 per cent by the end of the year as it looks to reduce its number of key hubs. The job cuts would reduce the company’s workforce to approximately 550 employees by the end of 2019, the company said.

Aimia had already announced it would be shedding jobs when finalized its sale of its Aeroplan program in January. The company said about half of its 1,500 employees would move to Air Canada as a result of the transaction.

Aimia also announced Thursday Robert Brown, who has served as the company’s chairman since 2008, is retiring and will be replaced by director Bill McEwan.

In addition to these changes, the company revealed it’s planning a $150-million share buyback program.