(Bloomberg) -- Aimia Inc. has countered Air Canada’s unsolicited offer for the Aeroplan frequent-flyer program with a proposal of its own, asking for C$450 million ($346 million) and revised terms.

Air Canada, together with Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Visa Inc., had initially offered C$250 million for the loyalty program plus the assumption of C$2 billion in points liabilities. Aimia said the consortium raised that offer to C$325 million, but neither offer “reflects the value of the Aeroplan business to members and stakeholders.”

Aimia’s counter-offer “removes the highly conditional nature, onerous terms and conditions as well as exclusions from previous offers,” the company said in a statement late Thursday.

“Aeroplan is committed to protecting our members’ miles,” Jeremy Rabe, chief executive officer of Aimia, said in the statement. Rabe said on a conference call Friday that the Montreal-based company remains open to “constructive talks” with the Air Canada group.

Meanwhile, Aimia has been bolstering its attempts to prove its value as a stand-alone company. It’s currently in talks with the Oneworld airline alliance, which includes American Airlines, British Airways and Cathay Pacific, about making it a “preferred airline partner,” the company said Thursday. It also announced Friday a partnership with Porter Airlines Inc. that will allow Porter to issue Aeroplan miles and for members to redeem miles on Porter flights beginning in July 2020.

Air Canada, which spun off Aeroplan in 2005, said last year that it would sever ties with Aimia in 2020 and launch its own rewards plan. The airline said Thursday that its enhanced C$325 million offer “would have ensured value and continuity for Aeroplan members as well as customers of Air Canada, TD, CIBC and Visa.”

Aimia’s shares plunged 72 percent between May 2017, when Air Canada said it would pull out of Aeroplan, and the day before its offer was announced. They have rebounded 38 percent since then to a closing price of C$3.46 on Thursday.

