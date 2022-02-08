Aimia selling its 48.9% stake in PLM in deal worth up to $517M

TORONTO -- Aimia Inc. has signed a deal worth up to $517 million to sell its 48.9 per cent equity stake in PLM, the owner and operator of Mexican loyalty program Club Premier.

The sale will see PLM become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aeromexico.

Under the agreement, Aimia will receive $492 million in net cash proceeds.

The company may also receive up to an additional $25 million if the PLM loyalty program achieves certain targeted annual gross billing amounts by 2024.

Aimia, which once owned Aeroplan before selling it to Air Canada, now holds a portfolio of investments in public and private companies including Clear Media Ltd., Kognitiv and Trade X.

It also owns investment advisory business Mittleman Investment Management LLC.