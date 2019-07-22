Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) announced it is taking legal action in Ontario against Mittleman Brothers LLC, its largest shareholder, citing “unlawful and destructive interference” and “self-interested proposals to seize control of the company and its assets.”

The loyalty program provider said it is seeking compensation for breaches of a standstill agreement that was reached in March 2018, a declaration that Mittleman has breached the agreement, and a court order preventing Mittleman from taking further steps to remove or replace directors elected at its most recent annual general meeting.

According to a statement of claim filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Aimia is claiming $50 million in damages for the various breaches.

"It is highly regrettable that the board has been forced to take this action against Mittleman, despite our good faith in appointing two of their directors last year and entering a standstill agreement,” said Bill McEwan, the chairman of Aimia’s board of directors, in a release Monday.

“The blatant violations of the agreement and the misrepresentations and misleading statements by Mittleman must be stopped in the interest of all shareholders and to allow the company to continue executing its strategy to create value.”

Earlier this month in a television interview with BNN Bloomberg, the chief investment officer of New York-based Mittleman, called for better oversight at the loyalty program provider and laid the groundwork for changes in the boardroom, after some shareholders expressed outrage over how they were treated at the company’s annual general meeting last month.

The following week, Aimia announced two new independent directors, a decision Mittleman, which controls almost one-quarter of the company’s shares, said it was not consulted on.

Aimia said the decision to take legal action against its top shareholder “is not taken lightly” and comes after “significant deliberation regarding Mittleman's underlying intentions.”

A spokesperson for Mittleman Brothers was not immediately available for comment on the lawsuit.