AIP Says It Took Over Gupta’s Aluminum Smelter in Dunkirk

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm American Industrial Partners said it took ownership of an aluminum smelter in Dunkirk, France, a key asset owned by Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance.

The U.S.-based fund said it foreclosed on shares of the unit that owns the plant, Liberty France Industries I SA, according to a statement on Friday. The site is at the core of Gupta’s metal group, and has been at the center of a battle for its control since GFG’s largest lender Greensill Capital collapsed in March.

Gupta reached a funding deal with Glencore Plc to keep ownership of the plant in July. The commodity trading firm agreed to provide a new loan to allow the refinancing of most of the aluminum units’ debt.

READ MORE: Key Gupta Aluminum Plant at Risk as Ex-Suitor Seeks Control

“We have funding in place from a major international group to enable immediate and total refinancing of ALVANCE Aluminium Dunkerque which has been evidenced to its debt holders, who have nonetheless seen fit to systematically ignore the offer of repayment,” a spokesperson for GFG said. “We note the action which has been taken in Luxembourg today and will be vigorously defending our position. Operations at Dunkerque will continue as normal while this process is ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Glencore declined to comment on the matter.

