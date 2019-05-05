Air Arabia Returns to Quarterly Profit as Revenue Tops Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Air Arabia PJSC returned to profit in the first quarter after impairments for exposure to private equity firm Abraaj resulted in the airline reporting a full-year loss in 2018.

Net income for the quarter climbed to 128 million dirhams ($35 million) from 110 million dirhams a year ago, the Sharjah, United Arab Emirates-based airline said in a statement, without specifying if the numbers included minority interests. Revenue rose 17 percent to 1.03 billion dirhams, topping analysts estimates.

Average seat load factor, or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats, up at 84%

Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani: "We are confident of the long-term fundamentals of the aviation sector in the region, and the increased demand for affordable air travel"

Added new routes and frequencies in 1Q across hubs and drove cost margins lower

To contact the reporter on this story: Layan Odeh in Dubai at lodeh3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Claudia Maedler

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.