(Bloomberg) -- Air Arabia PJSC, the United Arab Emirates discount carrier, said it’s filling about 70% of seats on its planes and isn’t planning to cut or boost jet orders during a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is focused on building an Abu Dhabi-based venture and sees “fantastic growth” there, Chief Executive Officer Adel Abdullah Al Ali says in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Deliveries of 120 Airbus SE planes starting from 2024 remain intact, he said.

“We’re very satisfied with the growth, with the speed and with the demand we’re seeing in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

