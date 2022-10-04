Air Canada adds more non-stop routes to the U.S.

Air Canada has added more non-stop routes to the United States ahead of the holiday travel season.

In a press release on Monday, the company said it has added routes from Vancouver to Houston, and Halifax to Newark, N.J.

"With these new routes from Halifax and Vancouver, Air Canada is meeting demand in these important markets and building on our strengthened trans-border partnership with United Airlines to solidify our leadership in the Canada-U.S. market," said Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada.

In July, Air Canada announced it signed a deal to expand its relationship with United Airlines, Inc. in order to offer more flights to the United States.

The deal allows the two air carriers to coordinate their networks and schedules, while also being able to sell seats on each other’s trans-border flights.