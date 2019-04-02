Air Canada announced Tuesday it is making additional adjustments to its May and June schedules as fallout from the grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jets continues.

Canada’s largest airline said it expects to cover 98 per cent of the routes previously planned on 737 Max jets. The company previously announced it would remove the aircrafts from its schedule until at least July 1.

"Air Canada assures its customers that we are doing everything possible to mitigate the effects of the 737 Max grounding, and we appreciate our customers' patience and flexibility as we continue to work on transporting them safely to their destinations,” said Lucie Guillemette, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Air Canada, said in a release.

To help mitigate the impact of the groundings, Air Canada said it is adjusting the frequency of certain routes, using substitute aircraft, and working with other carriers to provide additional capacity.

A small number of routes have been suspended, including flights from Halifax and St. John’s to London’s Heathrow airport.

Air Canada said customers whose flight information has changed can expect a notification email and the airline has introduced a full fee waiver and refund option in its rebooking policy for affected customers.