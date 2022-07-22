Air Canada has signed a deal with United Airlines that expands the relationship between the companies in an effort to offer more flight options to the United States.

The airlines already co-operate in the transborder market.

Mark Galardo, senior vice-president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada, says the deal marks a new phase in its relationship with United that will speed its recovery from the pandemic and strengthen both carriers.

Under the new agreement, the airlines will be able to co-ordinate their networks and schedules, a move they say will enable them to offer customers more choice.

Air Canada and United will also be able to sell seats on each other's transborder flights and share revenue on flights between hub markets where regulatory authorities and antitrust requirements allow.

United and Air Canada are founding members of the Star Alliance network and a transatlantic joint business agreement with the Lufthansa Group.