Air Canada has had to delay some flights Thursday due to communication issues.

The airline said in a statement to CTV News it was experiencing short-term technical problems with its communicator system. Air Canada said the system is used to communicate with aircraft and “monitor operational performance.”

“This is resulting in flight delays across our system, but we continue to operate flights at a reduced rate,” the airline said in the statement.

“Customers are advised to check their flights before going to the airport. We apologize to those affected, and appreciate their patience.”

Last week the airline also experienced technical issues with its communicator system and Air Canada was forced to ground flights.