Air Canada expands service to India, to offer non-stop flights from Toronto to Mumbai

Air Canada says it is ramping up flights to India this year including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai.

The airline says the flights between Toronto and Mumbai will run four times a week starting Oct. 27.

At the same time, Air Canada says it will boost service from Montreal to Delhi to daily flights, up from last year when it operated up to five weekly flights on the route.

For those travelling from Western Canada, the airline says it will offer daily seasonal flights from Calgary to Delhi, via London, also starting on Oct. 27.

Flights from Vancouver to London will also connect to flights to Delhi this winter.

In total, Air Canada says it will operate 25 weekly flights to India this winter, up from 19 weekly flights last winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.