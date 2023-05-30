Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report

The official languages commissioner says Canadian travellers — particularly francophones — are struggling to get service in their official language of choice from Air Canada.

Raymond Théberge says his assessment also applies to the Canada Border Services Agency and major airport authorities.

His new report highlights the way federal institutions are failing meeting the requirement to provide services in English or French, where demand warrants it.

It says the largest number of complaints in all of the travel industry are filed against Air Canada.

Théberge says most of those complaints have to do with communication and service to the public.

Air Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

