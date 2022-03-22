Air Canada getting 26 extra-long range Airbus A321neo aircraft

Air Canada says it is acquiring 26 new extra-long range Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The airline says deliveries are to begin in the first quarter of 2024 with the last aircraft to arrive in the first quarter of 2027.

Fifteen of the aircraft will be leased from Air Lease Corp. and five will be leased from AerCap. Air Canada will also buy six under a deal with Airbus S.A.S. that includes purchase rights for an additional 14 aircraft between 2027 and 2030.

Financial terms of the deals were not immediately available.

The aircraft will be able to carry 182 passengers with 14 lie flat seats and 168 economy class seats.

Air Canada says the new planes will have a range of approximately 8,700 kilometres and be able to operate non-stop anywhere across North America and, pending Transport Canada approval, also fly transatlantic routes.