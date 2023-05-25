May 25, 2023
Air Canada grounded flights after temporary tech problem
BNN Bloomberg,
A technical issue forced Air Canada to ground some flights on Thursday.
The airline said it experienced a technical issue with one of its communications systems but that the problem was resolved just before 1 p.m. EDT.
“Air Canada experienced a temporary technical issue with its communicator system, one of the systems that we use to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance,” the airline said in a statement to CTV News on Thursday.
The issue caused “limited delays,” according to Air Canada.
Additionally, the airline said it had lifted its “precautionary ground stop.”