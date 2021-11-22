MONTREAL -- Air Canada says it has increased cargo capacity into and out of Vancouver in the wake of the flooding that cut highway links to the city.

The airline says it has increased capacity to the city between Nov. 21 and 30 from its hubs in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary.

Air Canada says it is rescheduling 28 passenger flights to use larger wide-body aircraft instead of narrow-body ones to increase cargo capacity.

It is also adding 13 all-cargo flights.

In total, Air Canada says it is adding 586 tonnes of cargo capacity.

Air Canada had also increased the number of seats available for customers in Kelowna and Kamloops since Nov. 17 by using larger aircraft on the routes.

