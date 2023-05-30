Air Canada pilots will soon begin collective bargaining for a new contract, according to their union.

“Full bargaining to commence this summer,” the Air Canada ALPA Pilots said in a Monday Twitter post.

Air Canada said pilots used the option to terminate their current collective agreement after nine years, but notice to bargain had not been received as of Tuesday.

The current contract is in force until Sept. 29, Air Canada said.

“The current agreement, which has been in place for nearly a decade, is a testimony of the productive relationship we have with our pilots. We expect the upcoming negotiations to be conducted in this same spirit,” the airline said in an emailed statement.

BNNBloomberg.ca has reached out to the pilots’ union for further comment.

The development comes after a tense period of negotiations between WestJet and its pilots’ union. Bargaining at that airline culminated in an 11th-hour contract agreement that would see pilots receive a 24 per cent pay bump over four years.