(Bloomberg) -- Flush with bailout funds, Air Canada called on the government of its home country to lay out a plan for reopening borders as vaccination progresses.

Canada’s biggest air carrier is in a position to ramp up operations after reaching a deal for nearly C$5.9 billion ($4.8 billion) in debt and equity with the federal government last month. Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau said it’s now “essential” for officials to follow the U.S. in easing rules that have stopped most air travel.

“Starting with replacing blanket restrictions with science-based testing and limited quarantine measures where appropriate, Canada can reopen and safely ease travel restrictions as vaccination programs roll out,” Rousseau said in a statement accompanying first quarter results that saw an 80% revenue decline from the same period in 2020.

“We have seen elsewhere, notably in the U.S., that travel rebounds sharply as Covid-19 recedes and restrictions are lifted, and we fully expect this can be replicated in Canada,” Rousseau said.

Canada has barred many foreign nationals from entering the country since last March and has a two-week quarantine for some arriving travelers -- including a hotel stay at their own cost. Eastern provinces also have adopted restrictions on travelers from other parts of Canada.

That approach has reduced Canadian air travel to a trickle. Average passenger traffic at the largest Canadian airports’ checkpoints in April was just 8% of 2019 levels, versus 59% in the U.S., where vaccination has proceeded more quickly, according to data from the countries’ transport security authorities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has shared no details about when border rules might ease or what the criteria are for doing so, though he signaled support for a vaccine passport and raised the possibility of summer travel during a news conference this week.

For now, the country is still grappling with a third wave of infections and its vaccination campaign is still beset by supply hurdles and confusion. About 30% of Canadians have received a first dose, compared with 45% in the U.S. and 52% in the U.K, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. But fewer than 3% in Canada are fully vaccinated.

Montreal-based Air Canada, which ramped up cargo operations during the crisis, reported operating revenue that beat analysts’ estimates. Still, it expects capacity in the second quarter to be 84% lower than the 2019 level.

During the quarter, it burned about C$14 million a day on average, less than the C$15 million to C$17 million it previously expected. In expects about the same for the current quarter, with a range of C$13 million to C$15 million a day, it said.

