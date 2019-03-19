Air Canada (AC.TO) announced on Tuesday it will pull 737 Max jets from its schedule until at least July 1 in the latest fallout from the groundings of Boeing Co's aircraft.

"To bring certainty to our schedule for our customers when booking and travelling, we are revising our schedule until July and we have taken several steps to continue delivering substantially all of our planned capacity through our global network," said Air Canada Chief Commercial Officer Lucie Guillemette in a release.

Air Canada said it's taking a number of measures to minimize the impact for customers, including aircraft substitutions, extending leases for planes, and suspending certain routes that were served by the 737 Max.

"We have a deep global network and many partner airlines to provide solutions so serving our customers and minimizing any disruption is our first priority," added Guillemette.