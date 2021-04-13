Air Canada releases refund details. Here's what you need to know

Air Canada has released details on how customers can receive a refund for all flights affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s largest airline announced in a news release Tuesday that eligible customers who purchased a non-refundable ticket for travel on or after Feb. 1, 2020 but did not fly can begin submitting refund requests immediately.

The announcement comes one day after Air Canada unveiled a long-awaited aid deal that includes $4 billion in repayable loans and an equity stake for the federal government.

Under the agreement struck with the feds, Air Canada said that it will be able to tap as much as $5.879 billion in liquidity via the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility.

Here’s what you need to know about Air Canada’s revised COVID-19 refund policy: