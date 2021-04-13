Apr 13, 2021
Air Canada releases refund details. Here's what you need to know
Air Canada has released details on how customers can receive a refund for all flights affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada’s largest airline announced in a news release Tuesday that eligible customers who purchased a non-refundable ticket for travel on or after Feb. 1, 2020 but did not fly can begin submitting refund requests immediately.
The announcement comes one day after Air Canada unveiled a long-awaited aid deal that includes $4 billion in repayable loans and an equity stake for the federal government.
Under the agreement struck with the feds, Air Canada said that it will be able to tap as much as $5.879 billion in liquidity via the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility.
Here’s what you need to know about Air Canada’s revised COVID-19 refund policy:
- Customers who purchased non-refundable fares for flights that were cancelled or who voluntarily cancelled their travel due to COVID-19 since Feb. 1, 2020 are eligible.
- Customers who purchase non-refundable fares before April 13, 2021 whose future flights are cancelled or rescheduled by more than three hours will be eligible.
- The policy also covers Air Canada Vacations packages purchased before April 13, 2021 for flights cancelled either by the airline or by the customer for any reason.
- Customers can submit refund requests online or through their travel agent.
- Refund requests must be made by June 12, 2021.
- No specific timeline on when you will receive the refund has been provided thus far. The airline said “we are committed to processing refunds as fast as possible.”
- In addition to receiving a refund, customers have the option of accepting a fully transferrable Air Canada Travel Voucher (ACTV) with no expiry date or converting the value of their ticket to Aeroplan points with a 65 per cent bonus.
- Customers who have already accepted an ACTV or Aeroplan points will now have the option to exchange these for a refund.