Communication issues at Air Canada that caused some flight delays Thursday have started stabilizing.

The airline said in a statement to BNNBloomberg.ca it was experiencing short-term technical problems with its communicator system, which has “begun to stabilize.” Air Canada said the system is used to communicate with aircraft and “monitor operational performance.”

Air Canada said aircraft have begun to move, though not at full capacity.

“As a result, customers may experience delays and in some instances cancellations as we move through recovery,” the airline wrote in the statement.

“This is resulting in flight delays across our system, but we continue to operate flights at a reduced rate.”

“Customers are advised to check their flights before going to the airport. We apologize to those affected, and appreciate their patience.”

Passengers can switch their travel plans at no cost, the airline added.

Last week, the airline also experienced technical issues with its communicator system and Air Canada was forced to ground flights. The airline said Thursday issue affects the “same systems” as the previous disruption, but unrelated.

“We have been in the process of upgrading this system using a third-party supplier’s technology,” the airline wrote. “Air Canada will continue to work with the manufacturer to ensure stability in the system in the future.”

In the U.S., discount carrier Spirit Airlines delayed 365 flights, about 40 per cent of its schedule, following a technical issue on its app and website. The issue has since been resolved, but passengers can still expect long lines as of Thursday afternoon.

With files from BNN Bloomberg’s Ben Cousins and Bloomberg News