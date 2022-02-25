(Bloomberg) -- China and India were organizing evacuation flights to collect citizens stranded and unable to fly home after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to generate a refugee crisis.

Other governments and United Nations officials were assessing how to extract people as Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. The country’s airspace has been shut down due to safety concerns, leaving people to travel by land to surrounding countries as the only way to evacuate.

The conflict could generate as many as 4 million refugees if the Russian invasion now in its second day continues, the U.N. said Friday in Geneva. Its International Civil Aviation Organization, which promotes cooperation and diplomacy in global aviation, was to discuss the conflict at a previously scheduled meeting, spokesman Anthony Philbin said via phone. He declined to comment on the deliberations.

The proximity of the conflict and the availability of commercial flights from neighboring countries like Hungary, Romania and Poland have lessened the need for European governments to send dedicated aircraft to extract people. The U.K., for example, hasn’t yet decided to launch a charter operation, instead instructing citizens to leave the country as soon as possible using commercial flights.

Countries much further away were chartering jets to bridge gaps in commercial networks.

India, which had over 20,000 citizens in Ukraine before this week, said it was working on an evacuation plan through Romania and Hungary. The embassy asked nationals living closest to the border to depart first, carrying vaccine certificates, cash preferably in dollars, passports, and to print an Indian flag and stick it prominently on vehicles and buses on their way to the border.

The Times of India reported that two Air India flights may leave for Bucharest on Friday evening to bring back Indians who have crossed into Romania from Ukraine. The airline has set aside the Boeing Co. 787s, flight crew and support staff like security personnel and engineers, the newspaper reported.

China’s embassy in Ukraine is asking Chinese citizens to start registering for flights, according to a notice posted on the embassy’s website. There are around 6,000 Chinese citizens in the country and China said registration would be open until Feb. 27.

The Afghanistan evacuation last year saw countries including the U.K. and U.S. airlift people out of the country directly from Kabul. The exercise was carried out by military aircraft due to the poor quality of Afghanistan’s airports, whereas commercial planes could be used in Ukraine if a similar operation were to occur.

Wizz Staff

A number of employees of Hungary’s Wizz Air Holdings Plc made it to the border into Poland by their own means, mainly through Lviv, which is about 43 miles away, spokeswoman Christie Rawlings said. It’s not safe for them to travel from Kyiv with fighting so close to the city, she said.

One complication for the largely Ukrainian staff is that men of fighting age aren’t being allowed to leave, she said.

“Many of our pilots have asked to be on standby to fly our aircraft out if we get that opportunity,” Rawlings said. Four Wizz planes that are stuck in Ukraine apparently remain undamaged, she said.

