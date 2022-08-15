(Bloomberg) -- The Air Force cleared almost all of its 349 F-35 fighter jets to fly again after grounding them for two weeks to check for defective ejector-seat components.

Technicians replaced four of 706 cartridges used in the F-35s, Air Combat Command spokesperson Alexi Worley said Monday in a statement to Bloomberg News. Those four cartridges were later inspected and “determined compliant,” she said. The explosive cartridges, which propel the seat and pilot from the plane during an emergency, are made by Martin-Baker Aircraft Company Ltd.

The Air Force is the largest customer for the world’s biggest weapons program, with plans to buy 1,763 of a potential fleet of more than 3,300 jets envisioned for the US and partner nations. More than 800 F-35s built by Lockheed Martin Corp. have been delivered worldwide and international orders continue to rise, with Finland, Switzerland, Germany and Greece the latest overseas customers.

Steve Roberts, Martin-Baker’s head of business development, said in an emailed statement last month an “anomaly” was discovered in an F-35 cartridge at Hill Air Force Base, Utah in April. It was traced back to a “gap in the manufacturing process which was addressed and changed,” Roberts said.

