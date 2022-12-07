(Bloomberg) -- French prosecutors won’t seek convictions of Airbus SE and Air France-KLM’s French unit over the deadly crash of a plane in the Atlantic en route from Brazil to Paris more than a decade ago.

Both the planemaker and airline are standing trial for involuntary manslaughter, but the prosecutor’s office said it’s “not in a position” to request conviction, according to Agence France-Presse. A ruling is expected in several months.

Paris prosecutors took the position that seems “impossible to demonstrate” the liability of the companies for the the accident that killed all 228 people on board the Airbus A330.

Air France Flight 447 plunged 38,000 feet (11,582 meters) in three minutes into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, the deadliest crash in the airline’s history. After the crash, attention focused on three sensors that measure airspeed and got clogged by ice when the pilots were about four hours into the flight.

