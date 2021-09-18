(Bloomberg) -- An Air France-KLM flight was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Beijing after the Boeing Co. 777 aircraft suffered a technical failure and smoke filled the cabin.

The flight, destined for Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, returned to Beijing airport 14 minutes after the departure, the carrier said in a statement. Passengers reported hearing a loud bang before black smoke began filling the cabin, the Global Times reported on Twitter. There were no reports of injury.

“A failure of the aircraft’s pneumatic system resulted in overpressurization in one of the air conditioning pipes, which spread residue and dust in the cabin,” Air France said in the statement.

Maintenance work will be carried out on the aircraft, and passengers were offered alternative flights to Paris, the airline said.

Boeing, one of the world’s largest planemakers has come under widespread scrutiny in recent years. Safety issues regarding its 737 Max jetliners, which were involved in two fatal crashes, have cost the company more than $20 billion and badly tarnished the century-old carrier’s reputation.

