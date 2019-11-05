(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Air France-KLM plans to improve profitability and pay a dividend as part of the carrier’s five-year plan to regain ground lost to European rivals.

The airline will “increase revenues to significantly improve our operating margin,” Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith said Tuesday in a statement. The goal is for a medium-term operating margin of 7% to 8%, positive cash flow and a return of payouts to investors.

The long-awaited road map takes the wraps off of Smith’s ambitions for the airline, which lags behind British Airways-owner IAG SA and Lufthansa AG on a number of financial measures. When Smith took the helm more than a year ago, Air France-KLM was struggling from months of labor unrest and deep divisions within its workforce in France.

Under his new plan, the airline will focus on three brands, Air France, KLM and low-cost Transavia and its two Parisian hubs and Amsterdam, he said.

The Canadian national scored early victories by signing agreements and pay rises with French and Dutch labor unions. More recently, lower third-quarter earnings disappointed investors as the economic slowdown, trade tensions and higher fuel costs showed the fragility of a nascent turnaround.

