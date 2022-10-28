(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM said it’s optimistic it can raise capacity in the winter months as travel demand remains strong, adding to evidence that passengers are still rushing to book trips despite an intensified cost-of-living squeeze.

The Franco-Dutch carrier expects to operate 90% of pre-pandemic flight volumes in the first quarter of next year, up from the current 85%, it said in a statement on Friday. Capacity levels have remained stable this quarter due to an imposed ban on passengers departing from Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, it said.

Air France-KLM joins other carriers issuing a bullish outlook for travel demand in coming months despite mounting evidence of an economic downturn. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said Thursday that demand for flights in the fourth quarter looks strong in spite of inflation woes. The projections are a welcome turnaround for the industry that just months ago grappled with chaotic scenes at airports amid a lack of staffing in areas like baggage handling and security.

“The group posted a strong operating result in spite of rising fuel costs and inflation,” Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith said in the statement. “While the situation remains unsatisfactory in some key airports, notably impacting KLM at its Amsterdam Schiphol hub, we saw significant improvements following the operational challenges that had erupted earlier this year.”

Repayment

Air France-KLM had to cancel flights in July at budget carrier Transavia because of a strike, while its French arm also pared back operations at its Paris hub due to labor strife. The group has also been hit by severe personnel constraints in Amsterdam, which has capped the number of passengers that can fly through the airport.

Still, demand for travel remains robust and North American traffic has been booming, fueled by the strong dollar. Levels are above those seen in 2019, the company said.

Air France reported third-quarter net income of €460 million after a loss in the same period last year, while revenue reached €8.1 billion, well ahead of analyst expectations for €7.5 billion. The full-year operating result will be above €900 million, the company predicted.

Air France-KLM had €12.3 billion of liquidity and credit lines as of Sept. 30. The group has been shoring up its balance sheet to repay state aid that enabled it to survive the pandemic.

The carrier said it will reimburse €1 billion of that aid next month. Possible hybrid bond issuances of as much as €1.2 billion may come this year or next, depending on market conditions, the company said.

Air France-KLM has said it wants to reimburse three quarters of the state aid as soon as possible. The move would trigger a lifting of rules imposed by the European Union on bailout recipients, such as a ban on acquiring more than a 10% of a rival.

